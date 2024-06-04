Tuesday, June 04, 2024
Two women killed in firing over property dispute

Agencies
June 04, 2024
NAUSHAHROFEROZE   -   Two women were killed and two others injured in firing of armed men over property dispute here, police said on Monday. According to details, the incident took place in village Nabi Bux of Kalhoro district Naushahroferoze where armed men sprayed bullets at women belonging to

rival group with whom they were in old dispute over ownership of a property. As a result of firing, two women were killed on the spot while two others sustained injuries.

The attackers fled the scene of crime after committing dual murder. Heavy contingent of police reached the scene and shifted the bodies and injured to Tehsil Hospital.  A case was registered against the assailants at respective police station and raids were being conducted to arrest the culprits.

Agencies

