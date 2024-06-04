Tuesday, June 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

US lawmaker Sheila Jackson Lee announces she has cancer

US lawmaker Sheila Jackson Lee announces she has cancer
Agencies
June 04, 2024
Newspaper, International

WASHINGTON    -   US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, founder and co-chairperson of the Congressional Pakistan Caucus, Sunday night announced she had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.  Ms. Jackson Lee, a 74-year-old Houston Democrat, who has battled breast cancer in the past,  did not specify the stage of her cancer in Sunday’s statement.  In September 2022,  the Government of Pakistan conferred the high civil award of Hilal-e-Pakistan upon Ms. Jackson Lee, in recognition of her outstanding services to Pakistan, highlighting the magnitude of recent devastation due to floods, being an ardent supporter of US assistance to Pakistan in recent floods, for her efforts to expand the scope of bilateral ties geared to improving lives and livelihoods of people in both countries, and her support and commitment towards a strong and effective Pakistan Congressional Caucus. She was accompanied by his delegation members, including  Congressman Thomas Suozzi, who said last week he would  lead efforts to reactivate the caucus,  and Congressman Al Green at the presidential ceremony honouring her in Islamabad.

Pakistan Needs Revamped Leadership

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1717390334.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024