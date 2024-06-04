Voters’ right can’t be snatched on basis of technicality: Justice Athar

If SIC committed wrong then ECP should have rectified it: Justice Jamal. Justice Munib says giving remaining reserved seats to other political parties is called illogicality. PML-N, PPP, JUI-F oppose SIC’s appeal. SC full bench to take up SIC’s reserved seats case again today.

ISLAMABAD - Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday adjourned the hearing of an appeal of the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) regarding the reserved seats till Tuesday (today).

A 13-member full court bench presided over by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa heard the case. Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Yahya Khan Afridi, Justice Amin ud Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha A. Malik, Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Syed Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Irfan Saadat Khan and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan were also part of the bench. The case proceedings were broadcast live on the direction of the bench.

During the course of proceedings, the lawyers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI-F) opposed the SIC’s appeal.

While giving arguments, SIC’s lawyer Faisal Saddiqui said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has submitted lists for the reserved seats but the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) did not accept them. He said that it was not necessary for any political party to contest elections for the reserved seats. The reserved seats could be allocated to a political party after independent members joined it.

He said that there was a conflict on 77 reserved seats, which were allocated to other political parties.

CJP Isa remarked that the factual position was that the SIC did not contest the elections. A political party might claim that it had received the highest number of votes. “If we talk about democracy then we should view this completely,” he added. The lawyer said that the ECP had admitted the SIC as a parliamentary party.

During the hearing, Faisal Siddiqui also informed the bench that their reserved seats of women and minorities have been allocated to other political parties. There are total 77 disputed seats in National Assembly and the Provincial Assemblies – 23 in NA, 11 in KP, 24 in the Punjab, and 3 in Sindh.

The counsel said first the ECP took away election symbol ‘bat’ from PTI and asked us bat. Justice Munib said even without ‘bat’ there is win win situation for it.

Justice Athar Minallah observed that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on February 22, 24 notified and acknowledged Sunni Ittehad Counsel as the political/parliamentary party. Can the Court or the ECP allow the voters to suffer if a political party make mistake. Since they (independents) have contested elections as the political party then the people could not be disenfranchised due to the fault of the ECP.

Justice Mansoor remarked that when the ECP has recognised SIC as parliamentary party and the PTI independent candidates were forced to join the SIC as after notification of election results they have to join any party within three days. Later on when it was found that the SIC did not contest elections and has no member in the Parliament then three-day time limit should have been extended.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel questioned why the independents did not join PTI instead of SIC, as it also did not contest elections and had no member in the Parliament and the provincial assemblies like SIC? He, however, observed that in 2024 general elections the people did not vote to any individual, but a political party. They were not independents as mentioned in Article 51 of the constitution.

The judge inquired that the candidates, though contested elections as an independent, belonged to which political party. He said those candidates though joined SIC after elections, were the members of a political party.

The Chief Justice inquired from Faisal that why he had not made PPPP, PML-N, JUI-P and MQM-P as the respondents when they are the affected parties. The SIC counsel responded that they were not parties before the Peshawar High Court. He, however, stated that he would file an application to make them respondents.

Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, questioned whether SIC participated in the general elections. Faisal replied no. He told as the PTI office is sealed therefore can’t provide the record when the PTI leaders had joined the SIC.

Justice Jamal inquired whether a political party remains intact after election symbol is taken from it. Justice Athar questioned whether the PTI is enlisted party in the Election Commission. Justice Munib said that Pakistan democracy is based on proportional representation system and the political parties get reserved seats in the National and the Provincial Assemblies according to their strength. He said Article 51 of the Constitution has two faces negative and the positive i.e. one is that the parties be given the reserved seats, while the balance or remaining seats cannot be given to other political parties. This is illogicality? he asked.

Justice Jamal remarked; “Then can we say that PTI is still intact.” Justice Athar said that the PTI members contested the election as the party and therefore should get the reserved seats according to the proportion. He questioned whether the Election Commission can assume adversarial role? The judge said that the PTI is bound to perform the duties enshrined in the Constitution.

Justice Jamal inquired when the members of a political party join other political party then they do not remain member of that party, which is affected. Justice Amin said the SIC did not put up any candidate in the general elections. It did not win any seat.

Justice Jamal said that if the SIC has committed wrong then the ECP should have rectified it. The Commission should have accepted PTI, if they had done so then this case would have end. Justice Athar said the whole issue revolved around the people/voter, they can’t be disenfranchised, adding that their right can’t be snatched on the basis of technicality.

The Chief Justice told the SIC counsel that the bench wanted to hear you. If we (judges) had sat with pre-determined mind, then your case is over. Justice Munib strongly reacting to the CJP observation, said; “This is not fair statement. When we are sitting in the larger bench then we have right to question in order to understand the issue.”

Justice Athar Minallah said in every period the political parties have been victimised either by depriving of their names or taking away election symbol.

He said people are aware why the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) came into existence. At a time, it was Pakistan Peoples Party and then Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and now Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf is targeted. He said the Court has to see how should be constitutional and fundamental rights be interpreted.

Justice Mansoor questioned when did the elected MPs of the PTI had joined the SIC. Faisal Siddiqui said the ECP had issued the notification of PTI members joining the SIC on February 22, 24. He submitted whether the reserved seats for women and minorities could be allocated to a political party, which has not contested elections, but has recognised as the political/parliamentary party by the ECP in the Assembly.

He added that in other words, the foundational basis for allocation of such reserved seats is the total number of general seats in the Assembly is not the contestation or getting vote in the election. Whether any political party could be allocated reserved seats, which is disproportionate to that they have secured in the elections.

The judge said that whether there is constitution absence or silence in case in which there are leftover of reserved seats, which can’t be allocated to any political party either entitlement and disproportion.

Later, the bench deferred hearing of the case till Tuesday (today).