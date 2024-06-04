Wapda win All Pakistan M Majid and Abdul Nasir Memorial Basketball Tournament

LAHORE - Pakistan Wapda edged out Pakistan Air Force by 68-67 in the All-Pakistan Muhammad Majid and Abdul Nasir Memorial Basketball Tournament at Siddique Memon Sports Complex Karachi. In the final, both teams displayed exceptional skills and tenacity, battling until the final moments. Wapda, however, seized control in the last quarter, securing a thrilling 68-67 win.Wapda’sZainul Hassan emerged as hero with 34 points while M Israr added 10 points. For PAF, Umair Jan scored 26points and Umair Siddiqui 12 points.Managing Director of United Medical and Dental College Dr Bilal Faiz was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony and presented winning trophy to Wapda captain. PBBF Secretary Khalid Bashir, KBBA President Muhammad Yaqoob, tournament chief organiser Dr Umer Daraz Khan, PBBF Associate Secretary Yaqoob Qadry and others were also present there. Earlier Punjab Rangers defeated Islamabad 72-61 points to win third position.