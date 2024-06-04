WBSC president praises promising performance of Pakistan women softball players

LAHORE - World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) President Riccardo Fraccari has expressed his admiration for the performance of Pakistan’s women softball players, stating that their future looks promising. In a video message to Softball Federation of Pakistan President Asif Azeem, Fraccari highlighted the significance of the recently concluded Inter-Provincial Women’s Softball Championship. “The successful holding of the first Inter-Provincial Women’s Softball Championship shows that softball in Pakistan is moving in the right direction and gaining popularity,” he said.

The WBSC chief emphasized the championship’s role in promoting softball across Pakistan, particularly among women. “This championship is an important step towards the promotion of softball throughout Pakistan, especially among women. It provided a great opportunity for players from different provinces to showcase their skills and passion. They have certainly improved their game through their performance and sportsmanship,” he added. Fraccari was particularly impressed by the dedication and hard work displayed by the Pakistani women players during the championship. “I was very impressed with the hard work, passion, and dedication of the Pakistani women players during the championship,” he asserted. He further remarked that the event fostered an atmosphere of learning, progress, and healthy competition. “This championship was not just a competition between provinces; it created an environment of learning and progress. I believe that this inter-provincial event has strengthened the ties within the softball community. The tireless efforts and commitment of the Softball Federation of Pakistan in promoting the sport are commendable,” Fraccari concluded.