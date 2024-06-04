Tuesday, June 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Why X was Blocked in Pakistan

June 04, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

Twitter, known as X these days, is as important as a bridge connecting people worldwide. It is a source for breaking news, trending topics, and live updates on global events. It enables users to connect with people worldwide, offering business opportunities and a platform to share knowledge, resources, and expertise, making it a valuable learning tool. It is also a source for funny memes and entertaining content, providing comic relief.

As we all know, Twitter was blocked in Pakistan because the government wanted Twitter to remove some posts that were considered offensive. For example, the government wanted Twitter to remove posts that were critical of the government or its policies. Twitter did not comply, so the government blocked Twitter in Pakistan. This meant that people in Pakistan could not use Twitter for a while. Many people did not like the government’s decision and thought it was unfair. They believed that people should be able to say what they want on Twitter. Eventually, Twitter agreed to work with the government to remove the offensive posts, and the blockade was lifted.

122 shopkeepers slaped Rs380,000 fine for overcharging in Khanewal

NOROZ,

Awaran.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1717390334.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024