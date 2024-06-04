Zardari wants grand dialogue for political reconciliation

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari is looking for a grand dialogue for political reconciliation as the country struggles to come out of the economic challenges, close aides said. The President, who is also the supremo of the Pakistan People’s Party, has been seeking to end the political tension since he returned to the presidency.

“The President has been pressing the PM and other partners to go for a grand dialogue process that could cool the political temperature,” said a close aide of the President. He told The Nation that the President has been in contact with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and others to achieve this goal. Another PPP leader said the President was in favour of holding talks with the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf in the national interest.

Zardari secured a second term in office in March supported by the ruling coalition. Although the role of president in Pakistan is largely ceremonial, Zardari’s reputation as a master of political reconciliation could play a crucial role in helping the governing coalition partners steer the country’s struggling economy towards stabilisation. As president, Zardari also assumed the position of supreme commander of the armed forces.

In his recent address to mark the beginning of the new parliamentary year, President Asif Ali Zardari called for political reconciliation and unity to address the nation’s current challenges. Stressing the need to move away from polarization and toward inclusive growth, Zardari urged all stakeholders to engage in meaningful dialogue and parliamentary consensus.

Zardari’s call for resetting the political atmosphere comes at a time when the country faces economic and security challenges, alongside allegations of electoral rigging from opposition parties, who have launched a protest movement against the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government. Despite the opposition’s protests during his address, Zardari remained composed and emphasized the importance of collective efforts to overcome the nation’s difficulties.

He outlined a vision for the future that includes investment in people, focusing on public needs, and creating pathways to inclusive growth. He also highlighted the urgent need for reforms in education and healthcare sectors to ensure quality services for all citizens. Zardari stressed the importance of promoting positive working relationships between the federal government and provinces, attracting foreign direct investment, and implementing ease-of-doing-business reforms.