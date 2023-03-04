ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday approved the appointment of Malik Abdul Wali Kakar as Balochistan’s new governor. The president gave assent to the advice sent by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif under Article 48-1 and 101 of the Constitution. Malik Abdul Wali Kakar belongs to Balochistan National Party (Mengal) and remained MPA Balochistan from May 2013 to May 2018. He has been appointed by the PDM government, which had promised his party that the governor Balochistan post would be given to BNP-Mengal for its support to PDM in the vote of confidence against then prime minister Imran Khan in April last year
