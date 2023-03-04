Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday approved the appoint­ment of Malik Abdul Wali Ka­kar as Balochistan’s new gov­ernor. The president gave assent to the advice sent by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif under Article 48-1 and 101 of the Constitution. Malik Abdul Wali Kakar belongs to Baloch­istan National Party (Mengal) and remained MPA Baloch­istan from May 2013 to May 2018. He has been appoint­ed by the PDM government, which had promised his par­ty that the governor Baloch­istan post would be given to BNP-Mengal for its support to PDM in the vote of confidence against then prime minister Imran Khan in April last year