LAHORE - The Met office has predicted nearly normal pre­cipitation over most parts of the coun­try and above normal temperatures with chances of heat wave episodes during March to May. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the long lasting La-Niña condition has finally made transition to a neutral state and is expected to remain neu­tral throughout the season MAM 2023 (March, April, May). Based on the glob­al and regional circulation patterns, overall, a tendency for nearly normal precipitation is likely over most parts of the country. Northern parts of Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa and most of Gilgit-Baltistan may receive slightly below normal precipitation. Seasonal mean temperatures are expected to remain above normal over most parts of the country with chances of heat wave episodes. Meanwhile, based on the ex­pected warmer conditions during the coming months, the Rabi crops will get mature earlier, also, the water require­ments for the standing crops (Kharif season) are likely be enhanced. The in­crease in maximum temperature along with dry condition would be support­ive for early onset of pollen season in major cities, eg Islamabad, Lahore. The atmospheric conditions are suggestive for the likelihood of heat wave devel­opment during the season; especially over the plain areas of the country.