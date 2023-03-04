Share:

LAHORE - The Water and Sanitation Agency Managing Director Ghufran Ahmad has said that indiscriminate action would be taken against de­faulters. He said this while presiding over a meeting of revenue and operation wings of WASA on Friday. Ward wise report of de­faulters of Allama Iqbal Town was also reviewed during the meeting. The MD said that water and sewer­age connections of default­ers should be disconnected.

He directed the authorities to take legal action against those who would restore their connections on their own. It is pertinent to men­tion here that Allama Iqbal Town presented a recovery cheque of Rs 5 million to MD Ghufran Ahmad. The Managing Director appreci­ated the officers and staff of Allama Iqbal Town and em­phasized on them to con­tinue hard work.