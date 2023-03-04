Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - The NADRA centre here on Friday foiled an attempt of making ID cards of two Afghan nationals over fake certificates. Police arrested the expatriates and booked them under the Foreign Act of the constitution. According to a police spokesperson, the Afghan nationals put up fake documents at NADRA centre.

On suspicion, the data entry operators checked the documents and found them fake. Regional Manager of NADRA centre informed of it to Civil Lines police station. SHO police station Civil Lines Nasir Abbasi arrived alongwith his team and arrested the Afghan nationals.

The accused arrested were identified as Najibullah and Saifullah, residents of the Pakita province of Afghanistan. DISTT ADMIN ORDERS ENQUIRY AGAINST FORMER MPA FOR TEMPERING LAND RECORD Muzaffargarh Deputy Commissioner ordered an enquiry against former MPA, Azahar Abbas Chandia for tempering land record on a complaint of an aggrieved party. Earlier, the DC and the DPO heard complaints from the affected man among other people who came up to record grievances with the authority previous night here.

One of the affectees, Rana Amjad told the DC and the DPO that the former MPA had established a separate empire to occupy lands in connivance with local patwaris. Nonetheless transferring the land pledged to the people after the bargain, the MPA used to force buyers to purchase barren land in violation of the contract, he alleged the former MPA. The complainant said if the government heard cases of the affectees in an open forum, there would be hundreds of cases coming out to prove forgery committed at hands of Azhar Abbas.

He demanded to hold an open enquiry against the MPA and his sons to unearth embezzlement in land records across the district. MPA FACES INVESTIGATION IN EMBEZZLEMENT CASE Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Director General (DG) ordered an investigation against former Member of Provincial Assembly, Alamdar Abbas Qureshi for embezzlement in development projects initiated in his constituency during past tenure. All records pertaining to his development schemes were collected from local government, district council, public health and highway departments to pursue the inquiry, an official source said.

Director anti-corruption issued an order on the application of an inhabitant named Muhammad Jahanzeb Ali. He alleged in his application that Alamdar Qureshi plundered millions of money in connivance with contractors namely Ghazanfar Abbas, Ghayour Abbas, Saeed Qureshi, Yunis Qureshi, Husnain Qureshi and others.

He said the former MPA released a large number of bogus payments by putting undue pressure on officers concerned. Following the application, the investigation was started with a notice issued to the former MPA, it was said. 5,000 MOUND WHEAT RECOVERED FROM GODOWN Assistant Commissioner (AC) Chowk Sarwar Shaheed raided at a wheat godown and seized 5,000 mound wheat and also sealed the godown. According to details, AC Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, Jameel Haider Shah raided at a wheat godown in Mouza Noor Shah Talai and recovered 5,000 mound of wheat as per directives of the provincial government for strict action against hoarding. Legal action has also been started against the owner