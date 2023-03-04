ISLAMABAD - In the ongoing saga of audio leaks, another alleged audio tape surfaced on Friday in which PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry can purportedly be heard conversing with his brother Advocate Faisal Hussain about the judges of the higher judiciary.
The leak has added fuel to the ongoing controversy involving judges of the higher courts giving more opportunity to the ruling PML-N to criticize the PTI for having its alleged nexus with the judiciary.
The latest audio, whose timing and authenticity has yet to be verified, names three top judges – Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Chief Justice Lahore High Court Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, and Supreme Court judge Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi.
Soon after the audio went viral on social media, former information minister Fawad categorically denied its authenticity and said that he had no connection with it.
In the conversation, Fawad purportedly asks his brother Faisal, who is a lawyer of the Supreme Court, that the top judge of the Lahore High Court wants his general meeting with Chief Justice Bandial be arranged. A voice, purportedly of Fawad, can be heard telling Faisal to meet with Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi through Mr Dar to convey to him that “a loaded truck is standing in your name, tell us what we should do with it.”
He further recommended to his brother that after three or four complaints should be filed against Tarar, an apparent reference to PML-N leader and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar. He said that Tarar should be got convicted under Section 228 “so that they come under some pressure at least.” To this, Faisal assures his brother that he will look into the matter the next day.
The authenticity of the clip has yet to be verified as it is not clear whether it is a stitched version of different audios or a recording of single-time conversation. In his statement, Fawad termed the recording as fake. “Another fake audio has been thrown in the market in my name,” he said, adding that this has nothing to do with him.