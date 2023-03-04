Share:

ISLAMABAD - In the ongoing saga of au­dio leaks, another alleged audio tape surfaced on Friday in which PTI lead­er Fawad Chaudhry can purportedly be heard conversing with his brother Advocate Faisal Hussain about the judges of the higher judiciary.

The leak has added fuel to the ongoing controver­sy involving judges of the higher courts giving more opportunity to the ruling PML-N to criticize the PTI for having its alleged nex­us with the judiciary.

The latest audio, whose timing and authentici­ty has yet to be verified, names three top judges – Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial, Chief Justice Lahore High Court Muhammad Ameer Bhat­ti, and Supreme Court judge Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi.

Soon after the audio went viral on social me­dia, former information minister Fawad categor­ically denied its authen­ticity and said that he had no connection with it.

In the conversation, Fawad purportedly asks his brother Faisal, who is a lawyer of the Su­preme Court, that the top judge of the Lahore High Court wants his general meeting with Chief Jus­tice Bandial be arranged. A voice, purportedly of Fawad, can be heard tell­ing Faisal to meet with Justice Mazahar Ali Ak­bar Naqvi through Mr Dar to convey to him that “a loaded truck is standing in your name, tell us what we should do with it.”

He further recommend­ed to his brother that af­ter three or four com­plaints should be filed against Tarar, an appar­ent reference to PML-N leader and Special Assis­tant to the Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar. He said that Tarar should be got convicted under Section 228 “so that they come under some pressure at least.” To this, Faisal as­sures his brother that he will look into the matter the next day.

The authenticity of the clip has yet to be verified as it is not clear wheth­er it is a stitched version of different audios or a recording of single-time conversation. In his state­ment, Fawad termed the recording as fake. “An­other fake audio has been thrown in the market in my name,” he said, add­ing that this has nothing to do with him.