KARACHI-Almoiz Group of Industries, a leading conglomerate with diversified businesses in sugar, steel, power, food, and animal feed, has recently won six awards at the National Forum on Environment and Health (NFEH) Annual CSR Summit 2023. The event was attended by representatives of various industries that have excelled in various areas of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in their respective industries. These awards were presented to companies which performed outstandingly in the year 2022.

Almoiz Industries competed in six categories this year for the first time, including Community Development and Services, CSR Projects, Education and Scholarships, Green Energy and Initiatives, Social Impact and Sustainability, and Waste Management and Recycle. The company made a significant contribution during the COVID-19 pandemic and recent floods, and it also invested significantly in various other CSR projects throughout the year.