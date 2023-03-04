Share:

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has arrested drug dealers for supplying drugs in educational institutions near Gojra.

As per details, the ANF conducted a raid on a house near Gojra and residents of Toba Tek Singh were arrested before recovering 36kg heroin from them.

In a separate raid, the ANF confiscated 30 kg herion from a hilly area in Dalbandin. The accused were planning to send the drugs abroad.

The ANF in joint operation with FC recoverd 7.2 kg heroin from Karak, the drugs were hidden in plastic bags.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under anti drugs act.

Earlier, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 254kg Ketamine drugs from a suspected vehicle in Karachi.

According to the ANF spokesperson the drugs were concealed in huge drums and were carried in the car for smuggling.

In another operation the ANF recovered 136kg heroine from Pasheen Yaarho mountain range.

200kg heroine were recovered from an under construction house in Turbat. 91 heroine filled capsule were confiscated from Multan airport whereas four were seized from Bacha Khan airport.