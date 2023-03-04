Share:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali on Saturday said that the election date for the KP Assembly is expected to be announced on March 6.

Talking to journalists in Peshawar, the governor said the Election Commission of Pakistan's letter to his principal secretary was received at 8 pm on Friday, and the secretary will open the letter himself when he returns from leave on Monday.

It is pertinent to mention that Punjab and KP assemblies were dissolved on January 14 and 18, respectively. According to the constitution, the elections should be held within 90 days after the dissolution of an assembly.