An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday extended physical remand of the accused involved in the murder of former Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president Latif Afridi.

The produced three suspects in the ATC and sought their physical remand.

The three suspects Zakir, Fawad and Adil are accused of facilitating the murder of Latif Afridi.

The prime suspect Adnan Afridi has already been arrested in this case.

Earlier, a local court sent accused Adnan Afridi to jail on judicial remand in the murder of former president of the Supreme Court Bar.

Afridi was assassinated on Monday, January 16, in Peshawar.

The former president of the SCBA was shot inside Peshawar High Court bar room. Afridi was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The police arrested the attacker, who is said to be a law college student. “Law college ID card has been found in the pocket of the assailant,” police said.