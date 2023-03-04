Share:

LAHORE - Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met with Presi­dent PPP South Punjab Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mahmood, Federal Minister Murtaza Mahmood, Member National Assembly Mustafa Mahmood and Usman Mahmood at Makhdoom House in Model Town Lahore here on Friday. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was briefed by Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mehmood regarding the political situation in South Punjab. Bilwal Bhutto and Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood also discussed the situation related to the elections.

The foreign minister also met PPP leader Irfan Gardezi and Chief Coordinator PPP South Punjab Abdul Qadir Shaheen. Later, chairman PPP and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited Ghazi Mohalla of Garhi Shahu to condole the pass­ing of founding member of PPP Mani Pehlwan. He expressed his condolence with the daughters and sons of late Mani Pehlwan.

Bilawal recited Fatiha for the forgiveness of late Mani Pehlwan and prayed for patience for the family members. “Late Mani Pehlwan suf­fered the hardships of imprisonment and tor­ture for the survival and stability of democracy”, Bilawal Bhutto said. Praising the political strug­gle of late Mani Pehlwan, Bilawal said, Mani was an exemplary political activist, his commitment to Bhuttoism was unforgettable.