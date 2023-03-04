Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will pre­side over a conference on ‘Women in Islam’ in New York on March 8. The conference is being hosted by Pakistan in its capacity as the chair of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on the sidelines of the 67th Session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women, said a foreign ministry statement.

The objective of the conference is to bridge the gap between perception and reality on the rights of women in Islam and celebrate the experiences and successes of iconic Muslim women.

It is also aimed at establishing an annual policy dialogue to address challenges and explore oppor­tunities to advance the role of women in OIC coun­tries. The opening address of the Foreign Minis­ter will be followed by the speeches of UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi, OIC Secretary General Hissein Braham Taha, Executive Director of UN-Women Sima Bahous and other dignitaries and representatives of OIC Member States.

The Foreign Minister is also expected to partici­pate in a high-level UN Security Council debate on ‘Women, Peace and Security’, sponsored by Mo­zambique in its capacity as the Council’s President for this month.