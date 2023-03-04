Share:

LAHORE - BN Polo and FG Polo qualified for the main final of the 2nd President of Pakistan Polo Cup 2023 sponsored by Takmeel Square after winning their respective semifinals played here on Friday at the Jinnah Polo Fields. Heroes Roberto Arias and Hamza Mawaz Khan helped BN Polo qualify for the main final after outsmarting Diamond Paints by 6-3 in the first semifinal of the day. Roberto Arias and Hamza Mawaz were in sublime form and played excellent polo for BN Polo and thrashed in three goals each.

For Diamond Paints, all the three goals were converted by Chulo Corti. Raul Laplacette was the hero as FG Polo edged past Master Paints/Newage Cables by a narrow margin of 9-8 in extra time on sudden death in the thrilling second semifinal of the day. From FG Polo, Rual Laplacette did magic with mallet and polo pony and fired in five fantastic goals while Mian Abbas Mukhtar banged in a brace and Ramiro Zavaletta and Saqib Khan Khakwani converted one goal apiece.

For Master Paints/Newage Cables, Simon Prado smashed in superb five goals while Juan Cruz Greguoli thrashed in two goals and Farooq Amin Sufi struck one goal. Now, the finals of the prestigious tournament will be played on Sunday afternoon between BN Polo and FG Polo.