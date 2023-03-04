Share:

Jhelum - Police recovered the burnt severed parts of a body of a young man who went missing from Jhelum a couple of days ago on Friday.

Deceased Shoaib Hassan who was 22-year-old went missing two days ago from Pind Sweka in Jhelum. Police found the burnt severed parts of his body from a ditch.

According to police, the youth was mercilessly burnt alive. Then the murderer cut his body into three parts with the help of a sharp-edged weapon.

Police said that the head, torso and legs of the deceased were found from a ditch.

The heirs of the slain person told the police that Shoaib while talking to someone on phone went outside the house on February 28. But after that, he did not return home.

Police said that they handed over the body of the deceased to the heirs after its post mortem. The Chotala police after registering the case have started investigation.