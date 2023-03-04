Share:

Rawalpindi - a citizen has lodged a complaint with police against former law minister punjab Muhammad Basharat Raja and his grandson while accusing them of hurling life threats to him over a monetary fraud committed by grandson of pTi leader, informed sources on Friday.

The complaint was lodged with police Station Morgah by navid nafees on which the police investigators had summoned both parties for inquiry, they said. according to sources, navid nafees, in the application, told police that he is property dealer by profession and had contracted a plot deal with Fahad Shafique through Raja Shah nawaz, the grandson of Muhammad Basharat Raja, former law minister.

He said that his party had paid full amount to owner of plot from which Raja Shah nawaz pocketed Rs 1.4 million. He said that Raja Shah nawaz had also admitted his crime in a jirga and pledged to return the amount he had embezzled. later, the applicant said, Raja Shah nawaz had refused to return the amount and started hurling threats at him that his grand-father Raja Basharat had served as minister in pTi government and we (Shahnawaz and Basharat) will kidnap you and family and kill them.

The applicant appealed the police to register a case against Raja Shah nawaz and his grandfather Muhammad Basharat Raja and to provide him with security. police accepted the complaint for legal action and summoned both parties for inquiry