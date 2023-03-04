Share:

In any civilized society, the middle class always represents the “voice of conscience” and stands up for what is right. When Iraq was invaded by NATO, it was millions of middle-class Britishers, workers, and qualified academia, along with labor leaders, etc., who participated in a Million Man March in central London to protest the brutal bombing by their own nation.

The political struggle for the achievement of a separate homeland in Pakistan was waged by men of intellect, the majority belonging to the middle class, such as MAJ, Allama Iqbal, Fazal ul Haq, Abdullah Haroon, Qazi Essa, Nishtar, etc who waged the political struggle. There were very few members of the landed aristocracy, who were beneficiaries of Raj allotment, except the Nawabs of Dacca, who were in the forefront. Many members of landed bureaucracy from Muslim Minority areas, preferred to stay back in India, with exception of Liaquat Ali Khan.

Unfortunately, the nexus of remnants of the British have polluted the mindset of our middle class and promoted a culture where corruption and abuse are tolerated and accepted. It is this mindset and tolerance for corrupt practices and violation of rules that today haunt Pakistan and its sovereignty. This cancer is the biggest threat to Jinnah’s Pakistan.

IMRAN SHEIKH,

Texas.