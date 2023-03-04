Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday urged the people of the province to come forward and get every individual counted because this is a national duty and it would help the government to provide facilities to the population based on details of people and their socio-economic conditions as recorded in the process of the census. This he said while speaking at the Sindh Literature Festival (SLF) organized at Pakistan Arts Council, Karachi. He was accompanied by Minister for Culture Syed Sardar Shah.

The Chief Minister said that the 7th Housing and Population Census had been started in the entire country and would continue till April 1, 2023. He said that this was the first time that the census process was being done digitally in which details of houses and individuals were being recorded and registered online and on digital devices, tablets.

Murad Ali Shah said that the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has also introduced the method of self-enumeration through which any member of a family can log into the PBS website - self.pbs.gov.pk through a mobile phone or computer and enter details of family and household. The CM said that for self-enumeration, one has to reach the PBS website to register by providing the name of the mobile service company, mobile number, the name of the district, and Taluka. The website would ask the registering person to create a password and confirm it,” he explained the procedure and said once information was entered, a one-time password (OTP) would be sent to your given mobile number through a text message from 9272.

Upon receiving the OTP, one has to log in again by using the OTP within five minutes, the CM said and added upon login, the census form would open up to fill in. the required spaces with accurate information.

Murad Ali Shah said that once the form was filled it would be submitted. He added that upon the submission of census details, a code would be generated that one has to show when the census staff would visit his/her home.

Mr Shah urged the people of the province to get every individual counted. “If you are unable to register through self-enumeration, the census staff will visit your house, in any case, therefore, make sure that all your details and details of your family members are noted accurately,” he said and added this was a national duty and would help the government to provide facilities to the population on the basis of details of people and their socio-economic conditions as recorded in the process of the census.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that after every two weeks, he has to appear before the NAB court in Islamabad for the crime of providing 100 MW of electricity from the Nooriabad Power Plant to Karachi. This is how he has been penalized for serving the city and its people, but such cases would not stop him from serving the people of the province. This he said while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the 18th My Karachi- Oasis of Harmony at Expo Center on Friday. He was accompanied by the provincial ministers, Sharjeel Memon, Saeed Ghani, Nasir Shah, and Ikram Dharejo.

The CM said that his government under PPP mode had established the Nooriabad Power plant, which provided Karachi with 100 MW of uninterrupted electricity. He said that a reference was made for this service, and he had been facing the case at NAB court for couple of years. Shah said that the decision of the court was reserved for the last four months and would be announced soon.