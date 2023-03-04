Share:

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Mobilization (KPRM) Activity, which is funded by USAID, Friday, handed over Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) to KPRA.

A handing and taking over ceremony was held at the KPRA headquarters, during which Director General KPRA Raja Fazal Khaliq and KPRM Representative Amir Hadi signed the documents for the ERP’s handing and taking over.

KPRA has identified 13 modules for its ERP, 5 of which have been completed and deployed on the KPRA Data Centre. The ERP is being developed with KPRM’s financial and technical assistance. The remaining eight modules will be developed in subsequent phases.

Finance, HR and Payroll, Court Cases Management, Notice Management, and File Movement System are currently complete and operational. ERP is one of KPRA’s steps towards digital transformation. The Director General of KPRA thanked USAID KPRM for its assistance in a variety of areas, including capacity building and digital transformation.

He praised KPRA’s efforts and hoped that USAID would continue to provide financial and technical assistance to the KPRA for it to completely transition its functions to information technology