MARDAN - A police official who was seriously injured in a terrorist attack in Mardan on Sunday last succumbed to his wounds at a hospital on Friday.

Constable Fayyaz had received serious injuries in a terror attack on Dubai Adda check post in Mardan on Sunday last.

He had been under treatment at Mardan Medical Complex for the last five days but passed away on Friday morning.

Martyred constable Fayyaz will be laid to rest at his ancestral town of Biezai in Tehsil Rustam.