LAHORE - The Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Punjab, in an operation, rescued 522 child beggars from various parts of the provincial capi­tal during the last month. In a press statement issued here on Friday, CPWP Chair­person Sarah Ahmed said child rescue operations were being carried out in the city on daily basis and children would be produced in the Child Protection Court for le­gal custody. The chairperson said that rescue operations were underway in the limits of all district offices of the CPWB, adding that sincere efforts were being made to end child beggary. The CPWB was lodging cases against people involved in beggary, she said and added that citi­zens could report child beg­gary on the helpline 1121 of the CPWB.