The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided not to seek staff from the judiciary for assistance in holding elections in Punjab.

Sources said the electoral body would not ask the judiciary to provide judicial officers for performing duties of district returning officers (DROs) and returning officers (ROs). However, it has sought list of DROs and Ros from provincial election commissioners. It would start training of the election staff from next week.

The ECP has paced up preparations for the elections and it is expected to announced a schedule for polls next week as the President Arif Alvi announced April 30 as date for elections in the province.

It would also send letters to the Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Finance to seek security and funds for the general elections in the province.

A day earlier, President Alvi gave assent to April 30 date to conduct the all-important elections in Punjab. The president's announcement came minutes after the ECP proposed dates for holding general elections in Punjab following a landmark verdict of the Supreme Court. April 30 falls on Sunday.

In a letter to President Alvi earlier, the electoral body recommended a day between April 30 and May 7 for elections in the province where assembly was dissolved in January last. The letter was dispatched after Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja chaired a meeting of the ECP officials.