PESHAWAR - The Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday wrote a letter to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali for the announcement of a date for the holding of the general election of the KP Assembly in the light of the Supreme Court’s verdict.

The Commission, in the letter available with this agency, said it was awaiting the governor’s response for holding consultation and the sub­sequent announcement of the date of the assem­bly election. The letter, referring to the Supreme Court’s order dated March 1, said the apex court required that “the governor of KP province must after consultation with the Election Commission forthwith appoint a date for the holding of the general elections to the KP Assembly and the preceding clause (a) shall, mutatis mutandis, ap­ply in relation thereto.”