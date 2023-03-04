Share:

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqba said on Friday that if general elections would be held according to old census then new polls would have to be held after four months.

Talking to media at Narowal, he said that it would be better if waited for a while, adding that Imran Khan himself had said that general elections should be held under new census.

He further said that now country could not af­ford political instability. Ahsan Iqbal said that PML-N was not escaping from polls, adding that it would be better if elections held at once.

He said, “Holding of elections again and again puts burden on national kitty.” He further said that PML-N had started preparation for elections.

Talking to the private news channel, Federal Ministry for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said that the elections should be held under the new census while highlighting Oc­tober 2023 as a suitable time for polls.

He said that according to the constitution, elec­tions were held on constituencies so there should be census first. He said that after the news census, new constituencies would be formed and without it, election would not be transparent.

He questioned that did they (PTI) want to hold elections under circumstances that would create more conflicts and chaos in the country.

Ahsan Iqbal added that Imran khan did not dis­solve the KPK and Punjab assembly with good in­tentions rather he dissolved the assembly to choke the system. He further said that there was no need for the dissolution of assemblies.