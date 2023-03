Share:

LAHORE - The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) has offloaded an Abu Dhabi-bound passenger at Lahore airport for carrying a fake passport.

As per details, the FIA immigration conducted a raid at Lahore airport and confiscated fake Pakistani passports which had Netherlands and Sweden visas.

The passenger named Atif Irshad on the Abu Dhabi flight EY 242 was offloaded by the FIA.

According to the initial information, the passenger got the passport and visa from an agent against Rs 30 lac.