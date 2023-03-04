Share:

KARACHI-Following the strike of flour mills in Karachi, the price of flour has reached Rs150/kg in the port city.

The flour crisis in Karachi is deepening as the commodity is disappearing from the market due to strikes of flour mills.

Flour Mills Association Sindh chairman, Chaudhry Aamir said as many as 90 flour mills in Karachi are closed, while the Sindh food department is trying to force them for reopening of the mills. The flour mills in Karachi are on strike for an indefinite period against the ‘illegal’ raids. The association’s spokesperson on Thursday said in a statement that six flour mills were ‘illegally’ sealed by the authorities in Karachi and Nawabshah yesterday.

The association demanded the government to reopen the floor mills and the provision of cheap and standard wheat. The owners announced to close flour mills across Sindh until their demands are met.

On the other hand no respite for the general public as the prices of flour touched record high in several cities of the country. The latest reports said that the flour crisis worsensend due to which the prices increased. In Lahore, the per kilogram flour is being sold at Rs. 150. The similar rate has been reported from Peshawar and some parts of Sindh. The flour prices have gone up by 20 rupees in the last 24 hours.