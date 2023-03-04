Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday took serious notice of an incident of girders’ collapse on Bhara Kahu Bypass project and constituted an inquiry committee headed by former secretary Interior Shahid Khan. In a statement, Prime Minister’s office clarified that the committee is tasked to probe into the incident and examine its every aspect.

The committee has been directed to determine the responsible and prepare an inquiry report on emergency basis and submit it to the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister said no laxity will be acceptable in the construction of Bhara Kahu Bypass Flyover project. Earlier, a second mishap in a week occurred on Thursday in which girders of a flyover collapsed on an under-construction bypass project, which is assigned top most priority by the Prime Minister himself and directed to complete it prior to 23rd March 2023. The incident happened in less than a week after the bridge’s shuttering came apart leaving two labourers dead and three injured on last Saturday.

The bypass project, which was started on October 1, has made significant progress since its inception but according to independent experts, it needs about three more months for completion. Prime Minister while inaugurating the Bhara Kahu bypass project on September 30, directed the CDA to complete this mega project within three months, instead of four months mentioned in PC-I.