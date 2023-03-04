Share:

ISLAMABAD-GO Foods, an emerging company in Pakistan, has inaugurated its flagship retail store in Y Block, DHA, Lahore. The event was graced by the presence of GO Foods CEO Umer Liaquat and various other dignitaries from the organisation.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Liaquat stated, “We are thrilled to open GO Foods flagship retail store, bringing our fresh and nutritious products directly to our valued customers in Lahore. We are committed to ensure that we deliver nothing short of the best products. They are sourced directly from our farms in Bahawalnagar and delivered to our customers whilst maintaining the highest standards of quality at every step of the way.”

The products offered at the GO Foods flagship retail store include fresh pasteurized milk, fresh yoghurt, Desi and Free-Range Eggs, breads (white, milky and bran), and Kulfi.

In addition, GO Foods has partnered with Gas & Oil Pakistan Limited (GO) as its exclusive retail partner. The company is now selling its fresh products through kiosks at selected GO Retail Outlets in Lahore, with plans to expand further. Furthermore, GO Foods products can be purchased online through PandaMart, Cheetay Mart, and GO Foods’ website (www.gofoods.pk).

The opening of the flagship retail store marks a significant milestone for GO Foods in its vision to providing customers with fresh, high-quality, and nutritious food products. The company is dedicated to serving the needs of its customers and will continue to expand its retail footprint across Pakistan to provide more people with access to its fresh products.