ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad Capital Police issued 16,870 fine tickets to motorcyclists riding bikes without helmets during the ongoing year, a police public relations officer said on Friday.

He said that the Islamabad Capital Police are endeavouring to maintain an exemplary traffic system in the city and check those involved in negligence on roads. A vigorous campaign of Islamabad capital police had been launched as per the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, in order to create awareness among citizens about the traffic rules. He said that all the officials have been directed to ensure the implementation of traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.