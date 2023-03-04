Share:

LAHORE - The Karachi Games’ basketball tournament will start today (Saturday) at the International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Arambagh. The competition is being organized by KMC with the support of KBBA. The girls’ event will start at 3pm and the boys’ event at 7:30 pm.

Senior Director (IT) Department of KMC Muhammad Bashir Siddiqui will formally inaugurate the event at 8 pm in the presence of Sadaf Jan, Khalid Jameel Shamsi, Ghulam Abbas Jamal Advocate, KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan and eminent sports personalities.