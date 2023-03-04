Share:

First, I appreciate you and your team’s efforts. After that, I want to share my sentiments regarding Kashmir through the columns of your esteemed newspaper. It’s my honor to express my sentiments about the Kashmir issue which is a huge threat to world peace. Firstly, I just want to say that Jammu and Kashmir are part of Pakistan, in blood, in flesh, in culture, history, and geography, in every way and every form.

These are a few words that judiciously describe our sentiments for Kashmir and the continuing struggle of its inhabitants. It is even harder to explain the depth of suffering, frustration, and distress at the tragic continuation of the killings of its inhabitants.

Even seven decades on, the struggle for the right to self-determination by the Kashmiris has been prevented by the brutality of seven lac Indian forces illegally occupying the territory. This is a serious issue for the whole world, not only for the subcontinent.

I request all the world’s powers play a role in resolving this highly sensitive conflict before the occurrence of any global destruction.

MARVI MALIK,

Sindh.