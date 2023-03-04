Share:

PESHAWAR - Syed Jarrar Hussain Bukhari, Advisor to Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Social Welfare, has stated that the KP’s interim government will provide full support for holding clean and transparent elections in the province, while steps are being taken to complete the department’s ongoing projects in the best possible manner.

He said that the KP caretaker chief minister is working hard to solve the province’s financial problems. Corrupt elements have no place in the social welfare department. Only merit will be considered. During meetings with delegations from various areas, he expressed these views in his office