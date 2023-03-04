Share:

This is with reference to the report on gas shortage, banning new connections to stay for years, Senate told. Natural gas is a basic source of energy and a need for everyone. In the wake of the gas shortage, a black market has emerged dealing with the supply and sale of liquefied petroleum gas. The government has placed no checks and balances on illegal gas-filling shops.

Moreover, these gas refilling shops have no gadgets to check the quality and standard of the gas cylinders. Illegal refilling risk human life and property, and causes major accidents. It is evident that the government has no control to overcome this black market. If the government can not provide a new connection for many years, it must provide the citizens with an alternative solution. The government must regulate the LPG refilling business with proper standard operating procedures in place and must keep a strict check on the pricing mechanism in the market.

NADIL RAHIM BAKSH,

Islamabad