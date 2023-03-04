Share:

LAHORE - Lahore High Court (LHC) Friday suspend­ed the detention orders of the Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) lead­ers and workers who had courted their ar­rests during the party’s protest movement.

The court also or­dered release of PTI leaders including Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar, and work­ers while suspending their detention orders.

Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh passed the or­ders while hearing a pe­tition filed by PTI lead­er Fawad Chaudhry against detention of the PTI leaders and work­ers. The court also sought a reply from the Punjab government and other respondents by March 7. During the proceedings, Fawad's counsel argued before the court that the PTI leaders and workers voluntarily surrendered themselves to police under the court arrest movement. He sub­mitted that all of them were political prisoners, adding that the rules were very clear about such prisoners. Howev­er, the authorities de­tained them, he said, adding that the step was illegal. He plead­ed with the court to set aside the detention or­ders and order release of the leaders and work­ers. However, a provin­cial law officer opposed the plea, saying that the PTI leaders and workers themselves surrendered to police. The court, af­ter hearing arguments, suspended the deten­tion orders and ordered release of the PTI lead­ers and workers. Mean­while, Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry on Friday disposed of a pe­tition filed by Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry for recovery of the ar­rested PTI leaders, after being withdrawn.