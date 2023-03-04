Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday stopped work on Akbar Chowk Flyover proj­ect till further orders.

The single bench compris­ing Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing petitions filed by Ha­roon Farooq and others for issuance of directions to con­trol the rising smog.

During the proceedings, the court observed that with­out completing the ongoing projects, the new projects would affect flow of traffic. The court observed that no new project should be start­ed until the completion of the ongoing projects or satisfy­ing the court on the environ­mental impact of the project.

The representatives of the Water and Environment Commission and traffic po­lice briefed the court about steps taken for Pakistan Su­per League matches in the city. At this, the court sought details of the expenses for the matches, while directing to hold a meeting with the chief secretary for the pur­pose. The court also sought explanation from the chief secretary and Planning and Development chairman over stopping funds for purchase of new equipment for de­stroying remains of the crops.

The court adjourned fur­ther hearing till March 7 and sought an implementa­tion report on the next date of hearing.