Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. However, light rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in north Balochistan, south Punjab, upper Sindh, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave is affecting the western and upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained dry over most parts of the country. Rain-wind/thunderstorms occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan and Jacobabad. Snowfall was also recorded in Babusar, Astore, Kalam and Bagrote during the period.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -05°C, Kalam -03°C, Gupis and Hunza 00°C.