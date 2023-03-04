Share:

GUJRANWALA - Pakistan Mus­lim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Chief Organis­er Maryam Nawaz Fri­day declared that her party is ready to par­ticipate in the elections, stating that she has al­ready completed visits to half of the Punjab.

In a fiery speech at a rally in Gujranwala, she expressed confidence in PML-N's chances of a "thumping victo­ry" in the elections and urged equal opportu­nities for all partici­pants. She urged PTI to get the election sym­bol of ‘Truck’ while re­ferring to leaked audio of Fawad Chaudhary and his brother Faisal Chaudhary.

Taking a jab at Paki­stan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan, Maryam Nawaz called him a "mentally retard­ed person" and criti­cised his failed initia­tives, including the "Jail Bharo Tehreek" and long march, etc. She ac­cused Imran of filling his own pockets and di­recting his workers to "fill jails."

She also called for jus­tice for PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, stating that a proven culprit and thief was roaming free while the hands of PML-N were being tightened. She taunt­ed Imran's recent ques­tioning of the increas­ing dollar-rupee pari­ty ratio, stating that a person imposed after the “Panama Conspira­cy” was questioning the destruction of the econ­omy. The PML-N leader also urged Imran’s fa­cilitators to desist from reviving him, as she be­lieved he had already finished politically. She also criticised his (Im­ran’s) decision to leave the assemblies in April and later implore for the restoration of as­sembly memberships of his lawmakers, call­ing his decisions that of a “mentally disturbed person”.