LAHORE - Care­taker Minister for Local Government and Commu­nity Development Ibra­him Hassan Murad here on Friday organized an E-Katchery for the immediate solution of the problems of the employees of the de­partment of Municipalities across Punjab. The minister said that the department would be fully mobilized to provide municipal services to the general public. For the first time in the history of Punjab, E-Katchery was organized under the title “Ab Baldiya Awam Ki”. Ad­dressing to the employees of the department he said that all the deficiencies in the institution would be re­moved on a priority basis. It had been decided that special cards would be is­sued to clarify the identity of the employees, he added. He said that unnecessary transfers of employees would be stopped so that of­fice affairs were not affect­ed. Special training would be given to the employees to increase their efficiency and the problems related to the pensions of the retired employees would be solved on a priority basis, he add­ed. Ibrahim Hassan Murad issued instructions that the already ongoing schemes of the department should be brought to completion as soon as possible.