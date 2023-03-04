Share:

LAHORE - A lo­cal court on Friday issued non-bailable arrest warrants of Farhat Shahzadi alias Farah Gogi, a close friend of former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, in a money laundering case. Judicial Mag­istrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk issued the warrants on an ap­plication filed by Federal Inves­tigations Agency’s (FIA) inves­tigation officer for the purpose. The investigation officer had approached the court for is­suance of non-bailable arrest warrants. He submitted that the accused did not join the in­vestigations despite the regis­tration of the case and issuance of summons. The FIA had reg­istered a case against Farhat Shahzadi under Sections three and four of the Money Launder­ing Act, two days ago.