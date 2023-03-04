Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Mussarat Jamshed Cheema rejected the rumors regarding the party tickets and said the news regarding tickets was baseless and against facts.

Taking to Twitter, she said PTI chief Imran Khan himself would announce the news of tickets and the party would hold a press conference in this regard.

He said no PTI leader could announce as long as Imran Khan did not reveal the name of ticketholders.

She said all stakeholders would be taken in confidence before the announcement of tickets and whole process of tickets would be announced in detail.

Earlier, it was reported that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has finalised names of candidates from Lahore as general elections in Punjab are scheduled for April 30.