Share:

munaza Kazmi - Food, crucial for survival and the most significant, is now a days becoming a rare commodity, ironically, while pakistan is an agricultural country. people can be seen running behind the food trucks, fighting for a bag of wheat, a very common sight, however, the most alarming. in-fact pakistan became a state of beggars. i am not saying this, it is the opinion of pakistani prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Normally, where inflation rises 4-6 percent, here it raised 30 percent, that means if a commodity costs Rs100 last year, today you will get the same product in Rs130. let’s say, the price of onion, an economical household item, increased 5 times. Talking about the power crisis, shopping malls have the instruction to switch off the lights before 8:30 pm, even in islamabad, the capital of pakistan. There comes serious power shortage.

The unit price once charged as Rs8 is now at Rs60. natural or Sui Gas, if you find somewhere, then it’s a miracle. we have such a shortage of money that pakistani embassy at United States is forced to sell its US property in order to generate some cash. Moreover, pM Shehbaz has been reported of requesting United nations for aid. Since 1947, we are facing serious political, economic and climate disasters. 1971 saw first political shock, when the country split into two parts, side by side.

This affected the economy. From the time of creation, 29 prime ministers came one after another, however, none of them have completed their fiveyear tenure, such a political unrest! Moreover, the elected prime ministers were dismissed 18 times because of corruption or military coup. Most recent example is of imran Khan, against whom Shehbaz combined seven political parties to cast no-confidence vote.

Therefore, again pakistan had to see a self-created economic crisis, because whenever a government changes, it changes the financial policy, they wilfully take opposite decisions to prove the previous wrong, without regarding its effects on the country and economy. Moreover, such political uproars give way to domestic political instability, terrorism and threat of Taliban which again found embodiment in country’s big picture. along, the constant influx of refugees from Afghanistan and Kashmir, a foreign burden on already bending economy, days are not far when we will be placed next to Sri-lanka. if we see the statistics, from previous some years, constantly pakistan’s economy is falling, whereas, loans are rising. according to world Bank, this year pakistan will encounter 2 percent increase in its economy while 23 percent increase in inflation. As Pakistan exports are $ 30 billion, however, imports are around $ 90 billion, which leads to decrease in foreign reserves.

The Gdp is $ 376 billion, and debt is $ 274 billion, indeed that gives us a gift of interest, for repaying the debt along the interest 1/3rd of pakistan’s budget consumed every year. in coming three months, pakistan has a liability of paying $ 8 billion when it has $ 5.8 billion in its reserves. Simultaneously, nature also seems showing its wrath on us in the mirror of climate disaster, last year pakistan had encountered floods that resulted in the loss of $ 30 billion along uncountable lives. whether the circumstances are the fruits of our own doings or master plan of some hidden agenda, however, it certainly calls for consideration. The writer is a freelance contributor.