The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warned of above normal temperatures and chances of heatwave episodes during March to May.

According to the latest Met Office advisory issued on Friday, nearly normal precipitation over most parts of the country is also expected.

The long-lasting La-Niña condition has finally made the transition to a neutral state and is expected to remain neutral throughout the season MAM 2023 (March, April, May), said the PMD.

Based on the global and regional circulation patterns, overall, a tendency for nearly normal precipitation is likely over most parts of the country, the Met Office said.

It said that the Northern parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and most of Gilgit Baltistan may receive slightly below-normal precipitation. Seasonal mean temperatures are expected to remain above normal over most parts of the country with chances of heat wave episodes.

Meanwhile, based on the expected warmer conditions during the coming months, the Rabi crops will get mature earlier, also, the water requirements for the standing crops (Kharif season) are likely to be enhanced.

The increase in maximum temperature along with dry conditions would be supportive of an early onset of pollen season in the major cities of Islamabad and Lahore.

The atmospheric conditions are suggestive of the likelihood of heatwave development during the season; especially over the plain areas of the country.

Due to soaring temperatures, water stress is predicted for agriculture and domestic needs during the forthcoming season, it added.

Prior to the PMD alert, weather expert Jawad Memon predicted that the summer season in Karachi could be extremely hot this year as the temperatures in the month of February were above normal.

Memon told that the rising temperature in February indicated extremely hot weather in the coming days.

Pakistan has been witnessing an unusual rise in temperatures, causing longer and more intense summers and heavy rains due to global warming.

Last year, the country was devastated by catastrophic floods following monster monsoons.