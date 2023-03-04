Share:

LAHORE - Parkha Ijaz was the leader with a score of gross 77 at the conclusion of the first round in the 6th PGF Ladies Amateur Golf Championship, held in Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club on Friday. With Parkha Ijaz, Rimsha Ijaz and Aania Farooq, fighting it out for honors, noticeable was powerful hitting off the tees and skillful shot making from the fairways.

One stroke behind Parkha was Rimsha at a gross 78. Aania, an accomplished one from Karachi, finished the first 18 holes with a score of gross 80. Other ladies in line for honors were Bushra Fatima at gross 81 and Amina Tiwana at gross 82. The morning started with the recitation of the Holy Quran. Later National Anthem was played in the presence of the executive committee lady members of PGF, PGA, SGA and FGA, lady captains of other clubs and esteemed players of Category A.

Ayesha Hamid, Lady Captain of Lahore Gymkhana and Tournament Director, welcomed all ladies attending the ceremony particularly the players with low handicaps, who were all geared up to gointo a competitive action in this championship. The second round will be played today (Saturday) and also joining will be ladies, who play to a handicap ranging between 13-24 and 25-36.