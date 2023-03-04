Share:

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari has honoured ITF seniors champion Rashid Malik for recently winning two titles in New Delhi, India. Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) was honoured during a meeting with the IPC Minister at his office, where IPC Additional Secretary (In-charge) Ahmad Hanif Orakzai, PSB Director General Abrar Ahmad and others were also present. During the meeting, the development of sports as well as the ways to strengthen the junior players of the country were discussed in detail.

The former Davis Cupper also urged the IPC Minister to establisha good number of sports nurseries across the country, as these production houses produce future stars for the country. Malik, who is also PLTA Secretary, also expressed his gratitude to IPC Minister Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari for sponsoring the highest prize moneycarrying All PSB National Junior Ranking Tennis Championship. He also urged the IPC Minister to make it a regular national event that would really benefit the game and tennis players in the long run.

The PLTA Secretary also informed Mr. Mazari about the current situation of Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) and its long-awaiting elections, saying it is high time when the PTF elections should be conducted while the current and former Davis Cuppers should come forward to take responsibility to run the PTF affairs in a professional manner and take Pakistan tennis to new heights.