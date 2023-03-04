Share:

LAHORE - The E-Pension Pilot Project launched by the Accountant General Punjab to pay pen­sion to the government em­ployees at their homes has been successfully completed. Addressing the inauguration ceremony of E-Pension Project at AG Office Lahore, Controller General of Accounts Pakistan Maqbool Ahmed Gondal said that it had been de­cided to extend the scope of E-Pension Project to the entire province. Controller General of Accounts Pakistan Maqbool Ahmed Gondal an­nounced to provide E-Pension facilities to the government employees of Pakistan. He said Accoun­tant General Punjab Syed Amar Naqvi has set a new standard of services and the benefits of their dedication and hard work will reach all the government employees of Pakistan. He said that payments being made to the government employees on the eve of their retirement was not a favour to anyone, rather, it was the fruit of their lifetime hard work. He said to provide ease for the people and in this regard to set a high standard of service delivery is our respon­sibility. It was apprised during the ceremony that E-Pension Pilot Project was launched from School Education Lahore after gaining its success, this project is being extended to school education across the province. The data of four lakh teachers of the School Edu­cation Department has been prepared in which the Punjab Information and Technology Board has played a key role. Addressing the ceremony, Director General District Ac­counts Offices Tajamal Elahi said that from today onwards a teacher will not have to visit any office at the time of his re­tirement, nor will anyone have to pay a bribe for the prepa­ration of his pension papers. The pension documents will be uploaded online in the sys­tem and on the day a teacher’s salary stops as a result of his retirement, the next month’s salary payment will simultaneous­ly start in his bank account. He said that through the E-Pension Project, it will be possible to pay pensions at retired employees’ homes, there will be complete transparency and ease in the system. It was in­formed in the ceremony that the work of preparing the data bank of all government employees of Punjab has been started so that E-Pension facil­ity can be provided to all gov­ernment employees. Chairman Punjab Information Technol­ogy Board Faisal Yusuf, Addi­tional Secretary Schools Edu­cation Fariha Parvez, and DPI Schools Rana Abdul Qayyum Khan also addressed the cer­emony. Controller General of Accounts Pakistan Maqbool Ahmed Gondal lauded that the Accountant General Pun­jab Office has rendered sig­nificant services to make the e-Pension project successful. Shields and certificates were also being distributed among the officers and officials of PAFRA project, Pension Fa­cilities Central AG Office, In­formation Technology Board Department and Schools Edu­cation Department.